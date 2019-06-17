Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.62 ($36.76).

Shares of SZG opened at €22.99 ($26.73) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €22.70 ($26.40) and a 52-week high of €45.09 ($52.43).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

