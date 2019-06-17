Ryanair (LON:RYA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.14

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.14 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.22 ($0.13), with a volume of 40937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.60 ($0.14).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ryanair Company Profile (LON:RYA)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

