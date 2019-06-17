RPC Group (LON:RPC) Stock Price Up 0%

RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 792 ($10.35) and last traded at GBX 791.80 ($10.35). Approximately 241,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 791.60 ($10.34).

RPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) target price on shares of RPC Group in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of RPC Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 880.80 ($11.51).

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 14.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 789.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In related news, insider Petrus R. M. Vervaat sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39), for a total transaction of £1,908,000 ($2,493,139.95).

About RPC Group (LON:RPC)

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.

