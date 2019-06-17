Roth Capital Analysts Give Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) a $19.00 Price Target

Roth Capital set a $19.00 target price on Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.09.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $516.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Russell L. Fleischer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,920.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,575 shares of company stock worth $324,630. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,292,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,375,000 after buying an additional 80,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,809,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,283,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 19.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,876,000 after buying an additional 384,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,058,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth approximately $20,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.