RevolutionVR Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (RVR)

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. RevolutionVR has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $23,277.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RevolutionVR coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. During the last week, RevolutionVR has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR (CRYPTO:RVR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog . The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official . RevolutionVR’s official website is revolutionvr.live . RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

RevolutionVR Coin Trading

RevolutionVR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolutionVR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RevolutionVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

