Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Boosted by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,393,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,581,000 after purchasing an additional 830,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,743,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,255,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,404,000 after purchasing an additional 210,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,206,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,237,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,819,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,009,000 after purchasing an additional 324,355 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.97.

Republic Services stock opened at $86.99 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $87.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 10,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $813,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 19,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $1,587,157.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,472,125 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

