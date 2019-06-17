Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Rent-A-Center from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.29. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $696.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,090 shares in the company, valued at $784,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 117.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.