Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,443.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Capital One Financial cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.45 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.12.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $105.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

