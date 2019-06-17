Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,961 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 190,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,024.1% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $153.08 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.80 and a 12-month high of $166.03.

