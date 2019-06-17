Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regenxbio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $127.50) on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Regenxbio from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.91.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 14.21. Regenxbio has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $85.10.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. Analysts forecast that Regenxbio will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Regenxbio news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 18,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $266,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $348,496.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,158,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regenxbio during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

