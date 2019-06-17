Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 25,866 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 343.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,866 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 501.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/redwood-investment-management-llc-purchases-25866-shares-of-spdr-portfolio-sp-500-value-etf-nysearcaspyv.html.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.