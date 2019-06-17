Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,522 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 75,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4,500.4% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 151,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 147,748 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $76.05 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

