Redmile Group LLC Takes Position in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 351.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of SGRY opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $411.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.51. Surgery Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.41 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Adam T. Feinstein sold 7,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $78,256.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $88,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. BidaskClub downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on Surgery Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/redmile-group-llc-takes-position-in-surgery-partners-inc-nasdaqsgry.html.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.