Redmile Group LLC Acquires 17,390 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Wichmann bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares in the company, valued at $209,623,226.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total value of $1,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,454 shares in the company, valued at $46,949,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $9,679,100. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH opened at $245.37 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $233.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.84.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

