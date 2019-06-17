Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $86.82 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $89.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/redhawk-wealth-advisors-inc-has-1-94-million-stake-in-vanguard-high-dividend-yield-etf-nysearcavym.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.