Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN) Trading Down 1.1%

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$5.53 ($3.92) and last traded at A$5.54 ($3.93). Approximately 4,244,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 8,300,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$5.60 ($3.97).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/qantas-airways-asxqan-trading-down-1-1.html.

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 313 aircraft. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mascot, Australia.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.