Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Reduced by Analyst

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.04 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$37.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.14.

DOL opened at C$46.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$30.70 and a twelve month high of C$54.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.