Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Increased by Analyst

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synlogic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synlogic’s FY2019 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,005.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%.

SYBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

SYBX stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 11.53. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Synlogic by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synlogic by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Synlogic by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Synlogic by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Synlogic by 5,743.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

