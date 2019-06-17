PureTech Health’s (PRTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of LON PRTC opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.04 million and a PE ratio of -14.63. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 239 ($3.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

