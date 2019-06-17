Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems comprises 1.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,944,000 after purchasing an additional 255,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,201,000 after acquiring an additional 158,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 829,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.64 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.49 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $78.53 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

