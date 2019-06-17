Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $424,000 Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 28.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Maile Kaiser sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $41,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $29,790.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,418. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $114.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $120.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

