Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stake Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 48,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

In related news, insider Emg Investment, Llc sold 8,179,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $188,941,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.00. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stake Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/plains-all-american-pipeline-l-p-nysepaa-stake-raised-by-belpointe-asset-management-llc.html.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.