PKG Token (PKG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One PKG Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PKG Token has a total market cap of $227,522.00 and $58,448.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00360463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.70 or 0.02443612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001391 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00155835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00020416 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000709 BTC.

PKG Token Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official website is pkgtoken.io . PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Token Trading

PKG Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

