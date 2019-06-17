Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.4% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 148,252 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,498,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $141.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $119.08 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $205.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.51.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $136,201.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

