Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) Stake Increased by International Value Advisers LLC

International Value Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,168,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 878,139 shares during the quarter. Phoenix New Media accounts for approximately 0.6% of International Value Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. International Value Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Phoenix New Media worth $17,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 66,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,738,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 103,531 shares during the period. 15.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

FENG stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. Phoenix New Media Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $257.53 million, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 2.38.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phoenix New Media Ltd will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

