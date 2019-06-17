Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PHNX. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 814 ($10.64) to GBX 857 ($11.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 694 ($9.07) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 781.83 ($10.22).

PHNX stock opened at GBX 686.40 ($8.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 537.50 ($7.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 735.20 ($9.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.31.

In other news, insider Kory Sorenson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.57) per share, with a total value of £32,800 ($42,859.01). Also, insider Clive Bannister sold 24,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £166,185.04 ($217,150.19).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

