Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $642,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,493.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

