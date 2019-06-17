Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Trading 2% Higher

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.67 ($0.11). 10,686,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 359% from the average session volume of 2,330,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $287.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Petropavlovsk Company Profile (LON:POG)

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

