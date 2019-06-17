Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

NCC Group stock opened at GBX 164.20 ($2.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $453.97 million and a PE ratio of 48.29. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111.50 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 229.60 ($3.00).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.