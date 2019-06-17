Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER)

Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amerisur Resources from GBX 22 ($0.29) to GBX 15 ($0.20) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Amerisur Resources alerts:

AMER opened at GBX 12.01 ($0.16) on Monday. Amerisur Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The company has a market capitalization of $146.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.10.

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.