Pecaut & CO. Takes $206,000 Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 3,250 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $269,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RHP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

NYSE:RHP opened at $79.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $64.36 and a twelve month high of $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.63 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 67.41%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pecaut & CO. Takes $206,000 Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/pecaut-co-takes-206000-position-in-ryman-hospitality-properties-inc-nyserhp.html.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.