Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $183.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.50.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $214.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.72. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $96.44 and a 12 month high of $230.90.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.02% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $410,014.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $5,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,020 shares of company stock worth $6,495,618. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

