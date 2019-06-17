Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $183.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.50.
PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $214.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.72. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $96.44 and a 12 month high of $230.90.
In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $410,014.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $5,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,020 shares of company stock worth $6,495,618. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
