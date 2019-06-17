Patrick L. Alexander Sells 14,644 Shares of Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 14,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $342,230.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Landmark Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 21.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

