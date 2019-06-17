OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes $2.31 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for 1.7% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at $20,720,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10,029.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,666,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at $313,772,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15,717.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,774,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter valued at $144,430,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. bought 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.22 per share, with a total value of $544,141.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,141.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

NYSE:FIS opened at $121.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $123.28.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.66%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

