Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ORCL. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura restated a reduce rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.11.

Oracle stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $182.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Oracle has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $55.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $1,991,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,470,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,690,075. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

