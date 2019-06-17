Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH)

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Restoration Hardware in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.31. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 979.13%. The company had revenue of $598.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Restoration Hardware’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.59.

Shares of Restoration Hardware stock opened at $111.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. Restoration Hardware has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $162.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restoration Hardware stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restoration Hardware were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.