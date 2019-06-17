OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $37.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 108.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 187,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,331. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.53.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.14 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.87%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.