Ocean Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ocean Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 14.5% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,196.39.

AMZN stock opened at $1,869.67 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $920.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total transaction of $3,622,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,111,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,926.29, for a total value of $4,815,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $24,196,737. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

