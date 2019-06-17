Ocean Capital Management LLC Has $653,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ocean Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,492.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW opened at $149.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $158.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup set a $161.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.59.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $2,199,296.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,767.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

