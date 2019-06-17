Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 72,552 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 72,552 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $483,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,380.00 target price (up from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Pivotal Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,196.39.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,926.29, for a total transaction of $4,815,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total transaction of $3,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,111,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $24,196,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,869.67 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The company has a market capitalization of $920.50 billion, a PE ratio of 92.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $2.48. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

