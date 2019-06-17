Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 374,943 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Nike were worth $179,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $83.44 on Monday. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nomura raised their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total value of $3,513,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,504 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,816. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/17/nordea-investment-management-ab-grows-holdings-in-nike-inc-nysenke.html.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.