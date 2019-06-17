Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,061 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises 2.0% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Nike by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Nike by 3,852.0% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Nike by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 53,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in Nike by 27.5% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $83.44 on Monday. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. Nike’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nomura increased their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $3,513,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,504 shares of company stock worth $14,320,816. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

