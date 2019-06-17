Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,784 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $30,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nike by 6,517.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $892,899,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,395,928,000 after buying an additional 3,592,186 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $224,658,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,818,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,321,080,000 after buying an additional 1,723,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $83.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $9,352,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total value of $3,513,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,504 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,816. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.39.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

