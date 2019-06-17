NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Trading Down 4.5%

NexJ Systems Inc (TSE:NXJ) traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05. 148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.40 target price on shares of NexJ Systems in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 million and a PE ratio of -3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.16.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexJ Systems Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

NexJ Systems Company Profile (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc provides enterprise customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a suite of customer relationship management software solutions to insurance, wealth management and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and capital markets, as well as for sales, trading, and research.

