New Street Research Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Neutral

New Street Research cut shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $236.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.91.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $226.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. SBA Communications has a one year low of $146.13 and a one year high of $227.98.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $493.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.06 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $1,388,974.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,976,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.16, for a total transaction of $387,699.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,800.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,787,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,480,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

