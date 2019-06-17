New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. It develops, finances and constructs energy infrastructure assets. New Fortress Energy LLC is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NFE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NFE stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.11.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $29.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director David J. Grain bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wesley R. Edens bought 592,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $5,826,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,232,199 shares of company stock worth $12,284,841 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,129,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

