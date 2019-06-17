Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,685 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.5% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.76 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 21.31%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $642,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,493.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

