Mizuho Downgrades DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) to Underperform

Mizuho lowered shares of DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DSCSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get DISCO CORP/ADR alerts:

Shares of DISCO CORP/ADR stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.19.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for DISCO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISCO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.