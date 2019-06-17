Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,177 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,228,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,246,108,000 after purchasing an additional 763,535 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Simon Property Group by 33,036.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,272,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,049,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,944,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,441,000 after purchasing an additional 507,345 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,613,717.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $163.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $159.69 and a 52-week high of $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

