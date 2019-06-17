MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,664 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $55,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,359,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $304,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.99.

DIS stock opened at $141.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $142.95.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

